Three-game winning streak comes to an end for Kelowna Rockets in Prince George

The Rockets finish their mini two game road trip on Friday night in Kamloops

The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Prince George Cougars 6-3 on Wednesday night. (@kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

The Kelowna Rockets’ three-game win streak came to an end at the hands of the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night.

It’s also now six straight losses for the Rockets this season against Prince George after the 6-3 loss at the CN Centre.

After allowing the opening goal, the Rockets struck back when the hot hands of captain Gabriel Szturc scored a powerplay goal to tie the game at one. The goal matched his jersey number as it was his 22nd of the season.

This nifty passing play by Caden Price and Andrew Cristall to set up Gabriel Szturc is too good not to share. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/e7PWcw9tLP — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 16, 2023

Before the end of the frame, Cougars forward Chase Wheatcroft scored his 44th goal of the season and then went on to score his 45th 38 seconds into the second period to make it 3-1.

Rockets forward Adam Kydd made it a one-goal game again when he redirected home his 20th goal of the season on the powerplay off a beautiful pass from Sztruc less than four minutes later.

Everyone thought Gabriel Szturc was going to rip his signature one-timer from the right faceoff dot. Instead, Gabby fakes everyone out and sets up Adam Kydd. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/wkWh9Fh4Lb — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 16, 2023

But Prince George would get goals from Blake Eastman and Caden Brown to be up 5-2 after two periods.

After the Cougars added another goal to make it 6-2, the Rockets got on the board one more time as Ethan Mittelsteadt scored his fourth of the campaign.

How about this drop pass from Ty Hurley to Ethan Mittelsteadt?! We promised all of you T-Bird fans out there that we would take care of them. pic.twitter.com/hP3au0p3mG — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 16, 2023

Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen made 34 saves in the loss.

Kelowna has just four games remaining in the regular season – a home-and-home series with Kamloops this weekend (March 17 and 18) and a home-and-home with Vancouver the following weekend (March 24 and 25).

In the final games of the year, it will be determined whether the Rockets finish seventh or eighth in the Western Conference.

Friday night’s game against Kamloops is at the Sandman Centre in the tournament capital with puck drop at 7 p.m.

