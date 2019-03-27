Three Kelowna-based ringette teams en route to Western Canada championships

Three Team BC ringette squads that practice and play in Kelowna are starting their run at the 2019 Western Canadian Ringette Championships.

After advancing at the provincial championships, the U14 AA, U16 A and U19 A teams will compete in their respective divisions against the top teams in western Canada in a three day tournament in Saint Albert, Alberta.

READ MORE: New ringette school amplifying the sport in the Okanagan

Check for updates on the Kelowna teams at 2019wcrc.com.

