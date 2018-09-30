photo: Scott Stewart

Three second half goals sink Heat in Langley

The UBC Okanagan heat fell to the UBC Spartans in game Saturday night

It was Trinity Western’s Jacob Low in Saturday night’s game with two goals helping the Spartans beat the UBC Okanagan Heat 4-1 Saturday at Chase Office Field.

For UBC Okanagan it was Luke Warkentin once again providing the goal scoring as he notched his second goal in as many nights on this road trip.

After a similar rhythm to Friday night’s tilt with Thompson Rivers, with both first halves ending 1-1, the Spartans scored three goals in the second half to seal Saturday’s win over UBCO.

With Aidan Moore injecting an offensive burst into the Spartans early in the second half, the fourth-year striker earned the assist on Cody Fransen’s game-winning goal early in the second half.

RELATED: Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

Second-half goals from Leighton Johnson and Low, who also scored early in the first half, cemented the win for TWU (5-1-4). Luke Warkentin scored a first-half marker for UBCO’s lone goal of the night.

TWU goalie Sebastian Colyn finished the game with three saves, while Nicholas Reitsma made one save for UBCO (2-6-4).

Low opened the night with his second goal of the season in the 12th minute. After Joel Waterman and raced down the left wing, the TWU captain slipped a pass to Low the middle of the six-yard box and the Spartans goal-scorer slammed it home.

RELATED: UBC Okanagan soccer team yields a pair of late goals to UFV

UBC Okanagan responded in the 34th minute from Luke Warkentin with a rebound goal after a block from Spartan keeper Colyn saw the ball bounce back into Heat possession and Warkentin hit it into a gaping net.

Going into halftime, the game sat 1-1, with TWU holding a 5-3 edge in shots.

Starting off the second half with a spark, Moore assisted on Fransen’s goal, sending a cross into the box that the Spartans striker corralled and knocked home.

In the 57th minute, Johnson converted a penalty, which was drawn when Fransen was knocked over in the box.

With ten minutes remaining in the game, Low secured the fourth goal, assisted by Josh Hardy which saw his weekend assist count up to two.

