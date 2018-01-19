Nolan Volcan (right) scored three times to lead Seattle to a win over Libor Zabrabsky and the Kelowna Rockets Friday in Kent, Wash. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Thunderbirds ground Rockets

A week after a 6-2 win in Kent, WA, the Rockets fall to Seattle Friday in WHL action

Last Friday night, the Kelowna Rockets strode into the ShoWare Centre in Kent, WA and took care of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

A week later, the hometown T-Birds returned the favour.

Nolan Volcan scored a hat-trick and Sami Moilanen had four assists to lead the defending Western Hockey League champs to a 7-2 victory over the Rockets.

With injuries to rookie goalies James Porter and Roman Basran, Brodan Salmond started his second straight game for Kelowna.

Salmond, who hadn’t played since early November due an injury, gave up five goals on 16 shots and was replaced by rookie Cole Tisdale.

Tisdale, called up from the midget AAA Lethbridge Hurricanes, stopped 15 of 17 shots for the Rockets who were outshot 33-29.

Dillon Dube, with his 20th of the season, and Conner Bruggen-Cate, with his 13th, scored for Kelowna (28-14-2-1).

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets are back home Saturday night to host the Victoria Royals. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Sun juggle coaching staff

Just Posted

Westbank First Nation reports an increase in building activity

2017 was the fourth busiest year for building on WFN reserves since 2005

One fatality in Highway 97 collision in Vernon

Two vehicles involved in crash that has halted traffic

Kelowna woman only Canadian to train in Danish sailing program

A Kelowna sailor compares her life at sea to manning an old… Continue reading

Okanagan Sun juggle coaching staff

Kelowna football club makes a move within its coaching ranks

Kelowna West Libertarian goes after ICBC

Kyle Geronazzo feels B.C. drivers are being “ripped off” by the provincial auto insurer

What’s happening

Find out about events happening in your community this weekend

World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Cedar Rocket auctioned off three times at Barrett-Jackson Co., netting $350,000 US for veterans

Thunderbirds ground Rockets

A week after a 6-2 win in Kent, WA, the Rockets fall to Seattle Friday in WHL action

Bad timing: Shutdown spoils Trump’s one-year festivities

Trump spends day trying to hash out a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

RCMP nail sex toy thief

Shop owner plays a role in arrest

Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

An Alberta Wildlife Park posted a video this week of one of their bears going through a Dairy Queen drive-through

Fernie, RCMP go to court over city log books in fatal ammonia leak probe

Log books center stage in clashing of investigations between the city and RCMP

B.C.’s biggest pot plant planned for Oliver

Co-founder Tony Holler said the 700,000 sq. ft. facility would produce 100,000 kg of pot per year

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

Most Read