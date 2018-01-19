Thunderbirds ground Rockets

A week after a 6-2 win in Kent, WA, the Rockets fall to Seattle Friday in WHL action

Nolan Volcan (right) scored three times to lead Seattle to a win over Libor Zabrabsky and the Kelowna Rockets Friday in Kent, Wash. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Last Friday night, the Kelowna Rockets strode into the ShoWare Centre in Kent, WA and took care of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

A week later, the hometown T-Birds returned the favour.

Nolan Volcan scored a hat-trick and Sami Moilanen had four assists to lead the defending Western Hockey League champs to a 7-2 victory over the Rockets.

With injuries to rookie goalies James Porter and Roman Basran, Brodan Salmond started his second straight game for Kelowna.

Salmond, who hadn’t played since early November due an injury, gave up five goals on 16 shots and was replaced by rookie Cole Tisdale.

Tisdale, called up from the midget AAA Lethbridge Hurricanes, stopped 15 of 17 shots for the Rockets who were outshot 33-29.

Dillon Dube, with his 20th of the season, and Conner Bruggen-Cate, with his 13th, scored for Kelowna (28-14-2-1).

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets are back home Saturday night to host the Victoria Royals. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

