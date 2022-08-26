Time to hit the pitch: UBCO men’s soccer start season in Kelowna

It’s time for college sports season already?

The UBC Okanagan Heat men’s soccer team kicks off their 2022 season on Friday night (Aug. 26) against the University of Victoria Vikes.

Last season came down to the final weekend, in which the team just missed the playoffs, finishing with a 2-6-4 record. Victoria is coming off a strong 6-3-3 season. They lost to the UBC Thunderbirds in the Canada West finals.

It’s a younger team the Heat are putting out on the pitch this season, as just three players are entering their senior year on the team. They also feature some international flare, as four players are from different parts of the world: Braeden Hildebrandt (California), Saenz Ramos and NCAA transfer Juan Pablo Rojas Uribe (Mexico), and Julian Pascual (France).

Kick off for the new season is at 6 p.m. at Nonis Field on UBCO’s campus. The first 100 fans in attendance will receive UBCO sunglasses.

Boys soccerCity of West KelownaCollege AthleticsKelownaLake CountrysoccerUBCO Heat