‘Tips clip hometown Rockets

Everett wins first of two weekend games between top teams in the Western Conference

Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips makes a glove save during first period against the Kelowna Rockets on Friday at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

In a battle of the top two teams in the WHL’s Western Conference, the Everett Silvertips prevailed in the first of two weekend meetings with the Kelowna Rockets.

The ‘Tips scored the game’s first three goals, then hung to beat the Rockets 3-2 Friday night at Prospera Place.

After Bryce Kindopp’s goal at 8:32 of the third period put Everett up 3-0, Kyle Topping beat Carter Hart for his 18th of the season to get Kelowna on the board.

The Rockets got to within one with just 1:26 to play on Carsen Twarynski’s team-leading 33rd goal of the season, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

Hart stopped 29 shots in the ‘Tips net, while Brodan Salmond stopped 24 for Kelowna.

The Silvertips (33-17-1-2) have one point edge on the Rockets (32-15-3-1) atop the Western Conference.

The Rockets and Silvertips will meet again Saturday night at XFINITY Arena in Everett.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.