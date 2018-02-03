‘Tips ground Rockets for weekend sweep

Everett wins home-and-home over Kelowna in battle for first in WHL’s Western Conference

Wyatte Wylie and the Everett Silvertips took down Jack Cowell and the Kelowna Rockets 8-2 Saturday night in WHL action. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

In a weekend battle for top spot in the Western Conference, the Kelowna Rockets didn’t have an answer for the Everett Silvertips.

Patrick Bajkov scored a hat trick and had two assists, and Garrett Pilon had two goals and four points as the hometown ‘Tips defeated the Rockets 8-2 Saturday night at XFINITY Arena in Everett, Wash.

GAME SUMMARY

The Silvertips (34-17-1-2), who beat the Rockets 3-2 a night earlier at Prospera Place, now lead Kelowna (32-16-3-1) by three points (71-68) for top spot in the conference.

Captain Cal Foote, with his 12th and 13th of the season, scored both goals for Kelowna.

Rookie Cole Tisdale stopped 26 of 31 shots through two periods, before being replaced by Brodan Salmond in the Rockets’ net to start the third.

Salmond gave up two goals on nine shots, while Carter Hart stopped 23 of 25 shots in the Everett net.

The Rockets were outshot 40-25.

The Rockets are back home on Wednesday night to take on the division rival Vancouver Giants.