Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

The Owls will look to beat their 5th place finish at last year’s tournament starting Thursday night

Kelowna Secondary School is set to host the 2020 Interior Savings Western Canada Tournament starting Thursday.

The KSS Owls boys basketball team , ranked No. 3 in the province so far this season, will host three other of the top teams in B.C. at the annual tournament and will look to surpass their fifth place finish in 2019. The tournament tipped-off early on Thursday at KSS but the Owls will get their first test at 7:30 p.m. when they take on the Sturgeon Heights Huskies from Manitoba.

Joining the Owls this year will be the province’s No. 1 ranked and last year’s champions Burnaby South Rebels, No. 4 ranked Handsworth Royals and No. 6 ranked St. George Saints. Rounding out the tournament hopefuls are three Alberta teams: Raymond Comets, Harry Ainlay Titans and All Saints Legends.

The tournament is full of school cheer from the KSS students and often serves as a big advantage for the hometown team.

The KSS Owls women’s team kicked off the tournament Thursday morning against South Kamloops.

The tournament will run throughout Friday with the finals scheduled for Saturday night.

