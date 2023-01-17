Top Kelowna golf course tees off with new ownership

Tower Ranch Golf Club has come under new management.

Kelowna’s most prestigious spot to hit the links has been sold to Durali Properties, an Okanagan-based company with multiple hospitality listings in its portfolio in the region.

It also owns another Kelowna course, namely Sunset Ranch.

The Tower Ranch course ranked as the top track in Kelowna for the sixth year in a row by SCOREGolf Magazine in 2022, and in the top 100 in Canada.

Durali bought the business from Carrington Group of Companies, which owns property in Kelowna, Edmonton and Red Deer.

Carrington CEO Dan Slaven said they are “thankful for the time (they) have owned and operated Tower Ranch, (and) wish Durali Properties all the best in their future operations.”

