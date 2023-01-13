Rockets forward Andrew Cristall in action against the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place on Nov. 18. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)

Top of their class at the mid-term: 3 Kelowna Rockets make list for top skaters in North America

Andrew Cristall is the ranked the 16th best player in North America, NHL Central Scouting

NHL Central Scouting has released their mid-term rankings for the top prospects in hockey and three Kelowna Rockets have made the list.

Out of all skaters in North American, Rockets forward Andrew Cristall, defenceman Caden Price and forward Gabriel Szturc all made the cut.

The highest-ranked out of the three is Cristall, who’s ranked the 16th best skater in North America. The 5’10” 17-year-old has taken the Western Hockey League by storm this season, as he’s second in the league in scoring. In 36 games, he has 26 goals and 36 assists (62 points), only trailing top prospect Connor Bedard. His draft grade also has moved up this season from a ‘B’ to an ‘A’.

Price is the 30th-ranked skater and 6th-ranked defenceman on the list. He leads Rockets defenceman in scoring with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 37 games played.

Cristall and Price also recently got named to the CHL Top Prospects game in Langley happening on Jan. 25.

Also making the list is Szturc, ranked 181st on the list. The 19-year-old is coming off winning the silver medal at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships. On the season for the Rockets, he’s second in team scoring behind Cristall with 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 27 games.

(Steve Dunsmoor/Twitter)

Find the full list of North American and International prospects here.

