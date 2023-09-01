Top women’s u18 B.C. hockey team dotted with Okanagan players

Six Okanagan players has made the Program of Excellence (POE) B.C. team camp. From left (top): Gracie Graham (Kelowna), Kaitlyn Mallette (Kelowna), Scarlett Jones (Coldstream), (bottom): Kennedy Sisson (Lake Country), Brielle Kelly-Paquet (Kelowna) and Holly Magnus (Vernon). (Contributed)

The best under 18-year-old female hockey players from across the province will have a chance to showcase their skills at an upcoming Program of Excellence camp, Sept 21-24.

Hosted at the Langley Events Centre, the camp will see 26 of the top 15-17 year old girls compete for a spot on the final 20-person roster ahead of the 2023 National Women’s U18 Championship.

Among the 26 players are six from the Okanagan.

Three players are representing Kelowna, including defenceman Gracie Graham and Kaitlyn Mallete. Brielle Kelly-Paquet is the sole forward from the city. The three girls play out of the RINK Academy in Kelowna, playing in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

Scarlett Jones, a forward from the Delta Hockey Academy, hails from Coldstream. Vernon’s Holly Magnus is another invite, as she plies her trade with the Thompson Okanagan Lakers U18 AAA team, for the BC Elite Hockey League.

The sixth and final Okanagan invite is Kennedy Sisson, a left shot forward hailing from Lake Country. She also plays for the RINK Academy team.

Throughout the camp, the team will participate in a variety of on- and off-ice sessions, including practices, evaluation exercises and games.

The games will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21 against Trinity Western University, Friday, Sept. 22 against the U17 Valley West Giants, then against the Giants again on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The U18 Championships will be held in Dawson Creek from Nov. 5-11.

Visit the bchockey website for more information.

