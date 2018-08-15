Toronto guard to challenge for starting role

David Okoroafor will be a key addition to the UBC Okanagan men’s backcourt this season

Toronto’s David Okoroafor is joining the Heat men’s basketball team for the 2018-19 season. -Image: Contributed

The UBC Okanagan Heat have added some experience in the back court for the 2018-19 Canada West men’s basketball season with the signing of David Okoroafor.

The 6-foot-2 guard will transfer from Canadore College in Ontario to finish out his varsity career with the Heat.

Last season, the Toronto product put up 15.2 points a game along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the Canada’s collegiate league (CCAA).

🏀 | MBB | Recruit Profile

Read more about @UBCOHeat recruit David Okoroafor.

The @CanadorePanther will add add experience to the #UBCO backcourt. ▶️ https://t.co/FfCMr03Db7 pic.twitter.com/BXiulieCEJ — UBCO Heat (@UBCOHeat) August 13, 2018

During his high school career, Okoroafor was selected as a top prospect in the North Pole Hoops Showcase while attending Bishop Allan Academy.

Okoroafor was also a part of the Hoops Canada Elite club team from 2013 to 2016 before his stint at Canadore College.

“David comes to us with good experience at the college level, club and the high school in Ontario,” said Heat coach Ken Olynyk. “He will be in a position to contribute immediately and bolster our backcourt. We are expecting him to challenge for a starter’s position with us.”

RELATED: Vernon guard joins Heat for 2018-19 season

Academically, he will study sociology at UBC Okanagan in the Bachelor of Arts program. Following his university career he has the hopes of playing professional basketball.

“I am excited to compete for the UBCO Heat because I will be able to learn from a coach like Ken who has a great background and knowledge in the game of basketball,” said Okoroafor. “I am excited to be a big part on a young team that will grow and become a top program.”

Okoroafor is part of a six-man incoming group of players to join new Heat coach Ken Olynyk for the upcoming Canada West season. Okoroafoe will be joined by fellow Ontarian, Fahim Jenneto, a 6-foot-8 forward from Toronto.

Kessler Bishop a 6-foot-6 forward from Okotoks, AB is the other non-BC recruit. Three guard, Jarrett Larsen (6-foot-4, Kamloops), Garrett Riley (6-foot-5, Whistler), and Leon Schenker (6-foot-3, Vernon) will join Okoroafor in the backcourt as new players this fall.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.