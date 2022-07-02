Touchdown: Kelowna’s Okanagan Football Academy dominated nationals

“The memories made and being able to say they are National Champions will last these kids a lifetime”

The Okanagan Football Academy put on an impressive showing at seven-on-seven national championships last weekend in Calgary.

With first place finishes at the U18 and U13 levels and a second place finish for the U15 team, the academy solidified their status as a powerhouse across the country.

“We got the results we came for, now we bring this attitude and level of play back to the academy,” said head coach Jamie Boreham. “The players’ commitment to playing hard and their tireless work ethic paid off this past weekend as they dominated on the gridiron. We will change the attitude of athletes by challenging our players to step up to challenges, persevere in difficult situations, never quit, never back down.”

Seven-on-seven football is played without pads and focuses on the passing game in quick 25 minute games. The 7 on 7 Association of Canada is the largest non-contact football league in the country.

“The memories made and being able to say they are National Champions will last these kids a lifetime,” said Boreham.

