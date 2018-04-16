Seija Bishop and Nate Banner have qualified for the Western Canada Cup. -Image: OGC

Trampoline athletes on the mark for OGC

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre qualifies 10 atheltes for nationals, two for Western Canada Cup

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s trampoline athletes were on the mark this month at the 2018 BC Gymnastics Championships in Port Coquitlam.

OGC showed off its high-flying skills, with Seija Bishop and Nate Banner qualifying for Western Canada Cup this June in Regina, Sask

Another 10 athletes qualified for the 2018 nationals, which will be held this summer Lethbridge, AB. Madi Eagle, Taya Lawless, Max Vandenberg, Andrew Martin, Jordan Yendley, Jordan Macdonald, Travis Towers, Emily Welsh, Vanna Harris and Janiah Harris will all represent the Okanagan at the Canadian Trampoline Gymnastics Championships in July.

Jordan Yendley finished with gold medals on Junior double mini trampoline and in the individual trampoline.

Andrew Martin finished second in the Men’s Senior trampoline, while Emily Welsh finished second in Level 6 -17+ trampoline.

Travis Towers, resident of Vernon, finished in second place in Level 6 double mini trampoline and third place on trampoline.

Madi Eagle earned first place and the title of Level 4 double mini trampoline and finished 4th on trampoline.

Taya Lawless finished in 1st place in Level 5 double mini trampoline.

Isaac Sowinski finished with a 6th place in Level 5 double mini trampoline.

Max Vandenberg finished as the Provincial Champion in Level 3 double mini trampoline and he also earned a bronze medal in Level 4 trampoline.

Ethan Scott finished in first place in Level 3 tumbling and also earned a 5th place in Level 4 double mini trampoline.

Janiah Harris finished 6th in Level 5 double mini trampoline.

Vanna Harris earned a 10th place finish in Level 5 double mini trampoline.

Jacob Kochylema finished with a silver medal in Level 3 double mini trampoline and a 4th place on trampoline.

Nate Banner finished as Provincial Champion in Level 2 tumbling and level 3 trampoline. He also earned a bronze medal in Level 3 double mini trampoline and finished 5th all around which is only eligible to athletes who compete in all three events, individual trampoline, double mini trampoline and tumbling.

Seija Bishop finished with a top placing of 4th place in Level 3 tumbling.

Claudia Clark finished with a 4th place on trampoline in the large Level 1 category.

Carter Dumontier finished finished as Provincial Champion in Level 1 double mini trampoline in his first year of competition. He also earned a bronze medal on the trampoline.

Josh Dumontier finished with a bronze medal on double mini trampoline and a 4th place in level 1 trampoline.

