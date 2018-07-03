Jorydn Yendley won two medals at the Trampoline Gymnastics Junior Pan American Championships. -Image: Contributed

Two international medals for OGC athlete

Jordyn Yendley wins a pair of silver medals in trampoline in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

Kelowna’s Jordyn Yendley returned home from South America with a pair of international silver medals in hand.

Accompanied by her coach, Jamie Gardner, the 15-year-old Okanagan Gymnastics Centre athlete competed with Team Canada 2018 Trampoline Gymnastics Junior Pan American Championships in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

In the women’s synchronized trampoline final, Yendley, competing with her partner Alexandra Boucher of Calgary, finished in second place.

Yendley also reached on the podium in the women’s double mini trampoline securing the silver medal.

Yendley and eight of her OGC teammates are competing at the Canadian championships this week in Lethbridge. The competition runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

