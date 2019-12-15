Two Okanagan players join Team Canada for Womens U18 World Championships

Canada’s Anne Cherkowski #11 will be one of two Okanagan players to join Team Canada Womens U18 World Championships. Sarah Paul from West Kelowna joins Team Canada for the tournament starting Dec. 26. (Photo: Hockey Canada)

Two Okanagan talents have cracked the squad for the upcoming world juniors women hockey championships.

Anne Cherkowski and Sarah Paul have been named among the 23 players set to compete at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships set to start on Dec. 26 in Slovakia.

Cherkowski, from Coldstream, and Paul, from West Kelowna, practice out of Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in Kelowna and will look continue Team Canada’s dominance at the evemt where Canada has won five gold medals including in last year’s tournament.

Hockey Canada’s director of women’s national teams, Gina Kingsbury, said that the roster is ready after a year of selection events.

“We are excited about the group that will represent Canada next month,” said Kingsbury on the Hockey Canada website.

“We are looking forward to getting underway in Slovakia, and we are confident this group has what it takes to defend our gold medal.”

READ MORE: Okanagan hockey player wins Gold for Canada

READ MORE: Rockets drop second straight, conclude 6-game road trip Saturday in Moose Jaw

Similar to the men’s World Juniors in hockey which starts the same day in Czech Republic, Team Canada’s u18 squad will compete against the top talents in the world including the U.S., Sweden and Russia.

Cherkowski was part of the 2019 roster where Team Canada defeated Team U.S. 4-3 in overtime and joins four other skaters returning to the 2020 tournament.

The Coldstream star had two goals and an assist in last year’s tournament and will look to build off that this year.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.