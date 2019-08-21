Kelowna-born Ryley Binne (bottom row, second from the left) and her team, the White Rock Renegades, celebrate a championships win that sent her and her team to the Fastpitch Nationals, which they won first place in on Aug. 18. Photo: (contributed)

U16 B.C. fastpitch champions had Kelowna help

Kelowna’s Ryley Binne is part of the White Rock Renegades who won nationals last week

A year of hard work and dedication has paid off for Kelowna’s Ryley Binne.

The young fastpitch player’s team, the 2004 White Rock Renegades, are national champions after a dominant performance at the U16 nationals in Calgary last weekend.

Binne made the trip to White Rock almost every weekend this past season to play with the Renegades to ensure the highest level experience gained. The Renegades won the provincial championships near the end of July to book the trip to the nationals.

In eight games at the nationals, the Renegades went undefeated and outscored their opponents 63-8 en route to the gold medal finish.

READ MORE: U16 B.C. fastpitch team named national champs

READ MORE: Kelowna fastpitch player en route to national championships

The Renegades played the best teams from Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and P.E.I.

In a near perfect end to the season, Binne and the Renegades added provincial and national medals to their trophy cases.

With the season over, the young champ will take the rest of the summer off before returning to school in the fall.

