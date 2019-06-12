UBC Okanagan Heat basketball teams return to action in November. Photos: UBC Okanagan Heat Athletics

UBC Okanagan basketball crews set sights on upcoming season

With coaching changes and new players, both the men’s and women’s team boast new look

Basketball squads at UBC Okanagan have marked their calendars.

The Canada West division for both the men’s and women’s Heat teams has been released, giving both players and fans an opportunity to circle off the date when basketball action returns to the Okanagan.

The 2019-2020 season starts Nov. 1, and the men’s and women’s teams who have struggled in the past few years are looking to use fresh faces and revitalized rosters to make steps forward in a talented division.

Heat teams will start off on the road against the University of Manitoba before returning to the Okanagan for their first home game of the season Nov. 8. With 10 home games this season, both the men’s and the women’s crews hope to use home-court advantage through the season.

New men’s coach Clay Pottinger takes on a Bison’s team that went 10-10 last season, while women’s coach Bobby Mitchell will take his new look team and try to start the season off well against the Manitoba women’s team that went 8-12 in 2018.

More information can be found here.

UBC Okanagan basketball crews set sights on upcoming season

With coaching changes and new players, both the men's and women's team boast new look

