UBC Okanagan brings in local for Heat golf coach

Clay Stothers from Okanagan Golf Club joins the Heat

UBC Okanagan didn’t have to look far for their desired choice for new Heat golf coach.

Clay Stothers has been brought into the Heat fold after almost 10 years of developing young golfers as the director of instruction at The Okanagan Golf Club (OGC).

The OGC is the home course for the Heat, and Stothers has spent the last few years working with Heat golfers.

“This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family. I am excited to join the Heat family and build a program that has an impact on the community,” said Stothers.

“For the past eight years, my focus has been on junior development in the Okanagan. As the new coach it’s going to be an amazing opportunity to help the team members grow as university athletes.”

Stothers will coach both the men’s and women’s team of UBC Okanagan golfers and comes to the Heat with an impressive resume including a PGA of BC teacher of the year award, being continually listed as a top 100 golf pro in the BC PGA and eight professional wins including a PGA of BC championship title.

UBC Okanagan director of athletics Tom Huisman brought in Stothers to continue establishing the golf program as a top contender in the PacWest collegiate golf league.

“We are beyond happy to have someone as capable and accomplished as Clay to continue the trajectory of making the UBCO Heat golf program among the best in Canada,” said Huisman.

Stothers has already teed off the season with his new role with the Heat; preparing the Heat women’s team for the upcoming Golf Canada University and College Championships in Ontario starting May 28.

