UBC Okanagan celebrates historic win in men’s soccer

The Heat downed the UBC Thunderbirds for the first time last weekend

The UBC Okanagan Heat celebrate a goal over the UBC Thunderbirds on Sept. 1. (UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

The Heat are coming off a historic weekend in men’s soccer.

For the first time in Canada West history, the Heat beat their sister school UBC Thunderbirds with a well-earned 2-0 victory on Sunday.

The Thunderbirds came into the Okanagan as the No. 5 ranked team in Canada USports, but they left with a lost as the Heat improved to 3-1-0 on the season and move into the top of the Pacific Division.

It was a strong defensive game-plan that got the Heat the win and a notable win in the Heat’s history.

“(It’s) probably up there as No. 1,” said Heat captain Hamish Walde.

“(It) was a real team effort. Everyone that came on the pitch put a job in and we got the result we were looking for.”

The Heat got off to a hot start against the Thunderbirds. Third-year forward Aaron Mulama found the back of the net early in the 9th minute of play. Throughout the rest of the game, the T-Birds kept the pressure on and controlled a majority of the possession while out-shooting the Heat 13-4 by the start of the second half.

But like the start of the first half, the Heat came out with fire in the second. At the 66 minute mark, Heat rookie Jacob York cemented a two goal lead for the home-team which would add insurance as the Heat earned the victory.

Heat Keeper Nicholas Reitsma kept the clean-sheet with a nine save performance, a career high for the fourth-year goalie.

The Sunday victory capped off an undefeated weekend for the Heat, who nabbed a 3-2 victory over the University of Victory Vikes on Saturday.

The UBC Okanagan season continues this weekend with a battle in the Valley against the UFV Cascades.

Meanwhile, the UBC Okanagan women’s team will kick-off their season this weekend. The Heat take on the Calgary Dinos Sept. 5 for their first game of the year.

