Heat forward Jordon Korol looks for the ball in UBC Okanagan basketball action. The Heat restart their season Nov. 8. (UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

UBC Okanagan concludes pre-season bastketball action with 7 wins, 2 losses

The Heat women wrapped up the pre-season after an Ontario tournament last week

Basketball season is fast approaching for the UBC Okanagan Heat.

The Heat women’s team wrapped up their pre-season last week during the 51st annual Naismith Classic at the University of Waterloo in Ontario. The Heat went 1-2 during the exhibition tournament and will start their season on Nov. 1 with an overall pre-season record of 7-2.

The Heat women won only one game last season, head coach Bobby Mitchell hopes a strong pre-season will lead to a strong start this year.

“There are many positives about our preseason but what stands out is how much we have grown, especially our youth,” said Mitchell.

“Everyone is finding their role and doing everything they can to contribute. Our compete level has been very high and consistent, this group loves to work hard and it will always give us a chance to be in games.”

READ MORE: Fire and Grace to play a versatile concert at Creekside Theatre

READ MORE: Kelowna Karate Championship crowns local winner

Leading the Heat’s workload this pre-season has been Jordan Korol and Jaeli Ibbetson. At the Naismith Classic, the two combined for 100 points in three games.

Ibbetson, a rookie coming in from Kelowna Secondary, also recorded 21 rebounds at the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Heat men squad will conclude their three-game pre-season Friday night against Simon Fraser University. The men defeated the MacEwan Griffins in overtime last weekend 80-77 at a tournament at TRU.

The Heat will open the regular season on the road on Nov. 1 in Manitoba.

UBC Okanagan will then host their home-opener on Nov. 8 against Thompson River University.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Karate Championship crowns local winner

Just Posted

Hundreds attend first annual climate and food conference in Kelowna

Over 25 industry experts spoke at the two-day event

Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

The hockey game was filmed to bring more attention to homelessness in the Okanagan

Pug-O-Ween 2019 to take Kelowna dog park by snort

Calling all pug-owners and Halloween lovers!

Money laundering inquiry commission announces Kelowna meeting

The meeting will allow residents to voice their concerns surrounding the commission’s process

UBC Okanagan concludes pre-season bastketball action with 7 wins, 2 losses

The Heat women wrapped up the pre-season after an Ontario tournament last week

BC SPCA: From walking dogs to sponsoring galas

The Canadian Jewelry Exchange is a sponsor for this year’s gala

Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Behind the blue and white Carnival clown mask

Toshie Okada is named October’s Respect Works Here Community Champion

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

Man allegedly uses gun to rob Salmon Arm bank

Police investigating video footage, asking for information, tips from public

North Okanagan boy Mel Arnold’s ‘biggest little supporter’

While other kids were reading Dr. Seuss, Alex Mulder was studying Canada’s prime ministers

Most Read