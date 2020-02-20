UBC Okanagan forward named to Canada West All-Rookie Team

Kelowna’s Jaeli Ibbetson averaged 13.8 points a game in her first year with the Heat

The USports Canada West division has named first-year UBC Okanagan basketball star to the league’s All-Rookie Team.

Jaeli Ibbetson and the Heat finished the season at the beginning of February and the former Kelowna Secondary star was named to the All-Rookie team on Thursday (Feb. 20).

Ibbetson finished the season averaging a double-double and was the only rookie in the entire USports league to average 10.2 rebounds per game to go along with her 13.8 points per game.

The Heat star also lead all U Sports players with five offensive rebounds per game.

