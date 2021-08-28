UBC Okanagan Heat set to host university softball national championship

The Heat will compete in their first-ever national championship in October against the nation’s best

The UBCO Heat are set to host the best university softball teams from across the country to compete for a national championship this October.

The 2021 Canadian Collegiate Softball Association Championship will be hosted right here at High Noon Park, and will see the top eight teams in the country compete for the first time in two years after last year’s event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Heat automatically qualify for the tournament as hosts and will vie for university softball’s biggest prize in just their third year as a team.

“Being awarded the 2021 National Championship says a lot about the level of respect our young program and their leadership group have earned in such a short period of time,” said Tom Huisman, UBCO’s director of athletics and recreation. “This is a national level endorsement, not just for our team, but for the Kelowna and greater Okanagan softball communities.”

The successful championship hosting bid was made possible by support from Tourism Kelowna and the City of Kelowna and will run from Oct. 8 until Oct. 10.

The event was last hosted at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont. in 2019, where the Regina Cougars took home the national championship.

Tickets for the event are now on sale by visiting the championship website. Fans can purchase a championship pass, which gives access to all three days of the event for $25. Single day tickets are also available for $10 per day.

For more information on UBCO Heat Softball, please visit goheat.prestosports.com.

