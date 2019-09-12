UBC Okanagan student wins gold for Canada at Parapan Games

Doctoral student Rob Shaw won the first-ever Canadian gold in singles tennis

Rob Shaw found time in between his doctoral studies at UBC Okanagan’s to win gold at the Parapan American Games late last week.

He’s the first-ever Canadian to earn a podium finish in single wheelchair tennis at the games in Peru. He’s now the highest ranked member of the Canadian wheelchair tennis team and will look to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics all the while completing his doctoral degree at the university.

“We are cheering him all the way,” said Maris Ginis, one of Shaw’s professors.

“He is truly a difference maker — on the court, in our lab and in the community.”

Shaw said after the win that winning the gold medal is as big as it gets for him, despite other emotional victories in his career. Shaw cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over David Wagner of the U.S., the No.2 ranked player in the world.

It was the first time Shaw has defeated Wagner in their last eight matches.

In an article from Tennis Canada, Shaw said that contributing his little ripple to the massive ongoing tennis movement in Canada is something he is very happy about.

