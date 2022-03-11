UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball opens second round tonight

They take on Trinity Western and Alberta

The UBCO Heat women’s volleyball team hits the court today in the second round of the USPORTS playoffs.

To open the second round, the Heat are taking on the number-one ranked team in the country, the Trinity Western Spartans tonight at 6 p.m. UBCO went 0-4 against Trinity this season.

On Saturday, the Heat are in action at 5 p.m. against the number-five ranked Alberta Pandas. UBCO lost both non-conference contests to the Pandas.

The team was on the brink of elimination in the first round after losing to Mount Royal in their first game, but came back with huge wins against the number-five ranked Saskatchewan Huskies and the Manitoba Bisons.

To advance to Canada’s final four, the Heat will have to finish first or second this weekend. The second round is taking place in Abbotsford, B.C. at the University of Fraser Valley Athletics Centre.

