UBCO basketball finishes regular season tonight

The women will be playing in the Canada West playoffs

The UBCO Heat basketball teams are finishing their regular seasons tonight.

Both the men’s and the women’s teams welcome the Victoria Vikes to The Furnance (UBCO gymnasium). These are rescheduled games from Jan. 16.

The women’s season isn’t over as they will be playing in the Canada West playoff tournament in March. They snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over UBC last weekend and have a record of 7-10 on the season.

The men did not make the Canada West playoffs. They’ve played better in the final month of the season, going 2-3, but head into tonight’s game with a 3-14 record overall.

Tip-off for the women is at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

