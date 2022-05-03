UBCO coach named assistant coach for Volleyball Canada Pan Am Cup team

UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball head coach Brad Hudson is set to be an assistant coach with the Volleyball Canada NextGen Pan Am Cup team for the 2022 Season.

Three coaches were announced last week as part of the Next Gen Pan Am Cup team, including head coach Dan Lewis from Team Canada and assistant coach Grant Wilson from the Brandon Bobcats.

Hudson, who has been the head coach of the Heat for the past seven seasons, says he is grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to representing his community. He thanked his fellow coaches and his family for their support.

This past season has been Hudson’s best as the Heat’s head coach. Since joining U SPORTS, his team had the highest winning percentage at 0.625. The Heat’s 10 wins were the most since UBCO moved to the university circuit in 2011-12, helping them rank ninth in the U SPORTS Top 10 rankings after the conclusion of the regular season.

Hudson also led his team to the Canada West playoffs for the first time, where they had their first-ever playoff victory against the Winnipeg Wesmen in five sets.

Hudson and the NextGen team will be training in Gatineau, Que. this summer in preparation for the Pan Am Cup, which is scheduled for August 5 to 14 in Gatineau.

