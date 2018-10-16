The Heat

UBCO earn two golf All-Canadians

Kelowna - Samantha Copeland and Rebecca Reitsma earned national recognition

A front-running conference championship team that was led by two first year golfers saw those same two golfers, Samantha Copeland and Rebecca Reitsma, earn national recognition last night at the awards banquet that kick’s off the 2018 CCAA National championship.

Copeland, out of Calgary, graduated from Bishop Caroll High this past June, won two of four tournaments played to earn the national achievement while Reitsma, a local player and an Aberdeen Hall grad, improved every week and captured that third tournament of the year to join her teammate with national recognition, according to a UBCO news release.

Copeland would be named the PACWEST Player of the Year following two victories and two runner-up finishes during the conference season. The rookie would get off to a perfect start to the season, as she won both the Langara and UBCO Invitationals in her first two university starts. The Calgary product would fall just short of the individual conference title in Nanaimo, falling in a playoff to VIU’s Alex Foston after Foston birdied the par-5 1st at the Nanaimo Golf Club. Copeland’s would finish the conference season with an 82.8 scoring average thanks to never having a round over 87, according to the release.

READ MORE: The Heat fall with second half lapse

Reitsma would be named an All-Canadian in her rookie season thanks to a victory at the UFV Invitational at the Chilliwack Golf Club following rounds of 80 and 78. The dual-sport athlete would be extremely consistent all season, as she never fired a round above 88. In the PacWest Championship at Nanaimo, the freshman would close strong, firing a round of 81 to capture the individual bronze medal in the conference, the release said.

Both UBCO golfers and remaining teammate, McKenna Lesiuk tee off on their opening round on Tuesday (Oct. 16) at the 2018 CCAA Golf National Championships presented by PING, hosted by Medicine Hat College in Medicine Hat, AB. Competition will be at the Desert Blume Golf Club.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna skeet shooter wins two world titles

Just Posted

Second advance poll in West Kelowna

Oct. 16 marks the second advance poll which closes at 8 p.m.

Kelowna skeet shooter wins two world titles

Bob LaRue also stands alone as only certified Level 3 skeet shooting instructor outside U.S.

Stolen vehicles found in Lake Country after collision on highway

All three vehicles were towed from the scene. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Wanted Prince George man found after break and enter in Kelowna

The 39-year-old Prince George man was taken into police custody without incident.

Do you own this dirt bike? Kelowna RCMP are searching for owners

The dirt bike was found abandoned last Monday

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

UPDATE: B.C. man who swam naked with sharks arrested

David Weaver, of Nelson, will face mischief and assault charges

Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

Carole James avoids questions on B.C.’s payroll tax (with video)

Green MLA Adam Olsen cites huge tax increase for local business

BCTF wins grievance over teacher shortage in public schools

Arbitrator found Chilliwack school district did not hire enough on-call teachers or librarians

2 charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Horton’s timbits

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Feds aiming to select preferred design for $60B warships by end of month

Defence insiders say the government wants to select a design by the end of the month from among three options submitted by several of the largest defence and shipbuilding companies in the world.

B.C. city wants control over its cannabis advertising rules

Without a say, towns and cities risk Washington-State-style flood of advertising, proponent says

Most Read