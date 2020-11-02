UBCO Heat women win second tournament of BC Rivalry Series

Kayleigh Trowman finished tied for second on the Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey

Buoyed, once again, by the outstanding play of Kayleigh Trowman, the Heat finish the fall portion of BCRS in second place trailing only 13-time Golf Canada Canadian University/College Champions, UBC Thunderbirds.

A dominant performance by the Heat women on Thursday in the final event of the 8-round fall portion of the BCRS that saw the entire foursome finish in the top-5. Consistently the top UBCO golfer this fall, Kayleigh Trowman, finished tied for second on the Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey with teammate Rebecca Reitsma. Both Reitsma and Trowman fired a 3-over (76), just one stroke shy of the round’s winner, UBC’s Esther Lee. First-year Kendra Jones-Munk and third-year veteran, Samantha Copeland, tied for fourth with UFV’s Alex Brunner. Those three all shot (78) for the day.

With four of the top five scores on the day, the Heat ran away with the team title by four strokes, finishing with a combined score of (230, +11). UBC shot (234, +15) and UFV tallied a (240, +21) for the top three team scores.

UBCO didn’t perform as strong in the seventh event of the series. On Wednesday (Oct. 28), on the UFV home course, the Chilliwack Golf Club, the Heat were once again led by sophomore Kayleigh Trowman. Her 2-over (74) was good for third on the day as the Heat (+18, 234) team finished in third just one stroke out of second place. UBC won the event, their sixth of the series, shooting 2-over (218) while the Cascades, on their home course finished at (+17, 233).

READ MORE: BCHL still on track to begin regular season in December

If they concluded the BCRS after the fall portion of the schedule, the Heat women would have captured second place overall trailing only the UBC Thunderbirds, a program that has won 13 Golf Canada Canadian University/College national championships and four NAIA national championships since 2000.

Individually, if awarded the OOM for the BCRS after the fall schedule, Trowman’s outstanding year would be recognized. The Arts student from Port Stanley, Ont. who grew up on a golf course owned by her parents, tallied the most total points across all of the other schools with 560. If measuring her average points per round, Trowman would finish second overall averaging 70 pts/round.

The schools hope to schedule an additional 12 events in the spring of 2021 to complete the first-ever BC Rivalry Series.

READ MORE: Hockey Canada still holding out hope that Lafreniere can play in world juniors

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter