UBCO names new athletic director

Tom Huisman assumes his new at UBC Okanagan on May 1. -Image: Heat Athletics

Tom Huisman is UBC Okanagan’s new director of athletics and recreation.

He joins UBC Okanagan with more than 25 years of senior sport and university leadership experience, following his own athletic career as a provincial soccer player and varsity distance and cross-country runner.

Huismann fills the positon left vacant when former athletic director Rob Johnson transferred into the faculty of education.

Originally from Winnipeg and an MBA graduate of the University of Manitoba, Huisman looks forward join a up-and-coming athletic program with plenty of potential.

“This in an excellent opportunity, both personally and professionally,” said Huisman. “I think the school has got a lot to offer, it’s a young team relative to a lot of the other programs out there. I think they’ve got a strong infrasctucture, a strong staff, and as the women’s volleyball team has shown, you can get good quick. They have the environment to be able to be successful.”

While in Winnipeg, Huisman held the positions of Executive Director of the Coaches Association and Provincial Coaching Coordinator for Sport Manitoba.

He later moved to the Ottawa region as the Director of Operations for Canadian Interuniversity Sport (now U Sports) for more than 15 years.

Most recently, Tom was the Manager of Interuniversity Sport Programs at Carleton University, helping guide Carleton sport teams to multiple national and provincial championships.

As a community engaged leader, Huisman is a former staff coach with both the Manitoba and Ontario Soccer Associations, and a current Canadian Sports for Life Ambassador.

He has also served as President of the Sport Medicine Council of Manitoba, President of the Russell Community Sport Club, Club Head Coach of the Russell Soccer Club, and founder and Head Coach of the Russell Run Club.

Huisman officially assumes the position May 1.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.