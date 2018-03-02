UBCO off to Vancouver to take on T-Birds

Women’s volleyball pits the two UBC campuses against each other this weekend

The UBCO Heat travel to Vancouver to take on UBC this weekend in Canada West women’s volleyball. - Image: UBCO

It’s a battle of the UBC campuses this weekend in women’s volleyball as the UBC Okanagan Heat travel to Vancouver to face the UBC Thunderbirds in a Canada West best-of-three semifinal series.

Both teams have already locked up a spot in the U SPORTS National Championship (at Laval Mar. 16 to 18) with wins last weekend in the quarter-finals.

These two teams met during the very first weekend of the regular season in Kelowna, with each team winning a match.

The matchup this weekend will feature four conference all-stars. With a great season as one of the most feared players on the court third year middle Aidan Lea was selected as a first team all-star, thanks in large part to her .336 attack rate and 226 kills.

Outside hitter and fifth year player, Michelle Jakszuk had her best season and found herself on the CW second all-star team. Jakszuk finished the year with 246 kills and a .202 attack rate, she also averaged 2.59 digs per set over the course of the 24 match schedule.

UBC also has two players placed on the first team. Fifth year setter Alessandra Gentile and first year outside Kiera Van Ryk not only made the all-rookie team but was also a first team all-star.

Game one is tonight with game two tomorrow and if necessary the third and deciding game will be played Sunday.

