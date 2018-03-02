The UBCO Heat travel to Vancouver to take on UBC this weekend in Canada West women’s volleyball. - Image: UBCO

UBCO off to Vancouver to take on T-Birds

Women’s volleyball pits the two UBC campuses against each other this weekend

It’s a battle of the UBC campuses this weekend in women’s volleyball as the UBC Okanagan Heat travel to Vancouver to face the UBC Thunderbirds in a Canada West best-of-three semifinal series.

Both teams have already locked up a spot in the U SPORTS National Championship (at Laval Mar. 16 to 18) with wins last weekend in the quarter-finals.

These two teams met during the very first weekend of the regular season in Kelowna, with each team winning a match.

The matchup this weekend will feature four conference all-stars. With a great season as one of the most feared players on the court third year middle Aidan Lea was selected as a first team all-star, thanks in large part to her .336 attack rate and 226 kills.

Outside hitter and fifth year player, Michelle Jakszuk had her best season and found herself on the CW second all-star team. Jakszuk finished the year with 246 kills and a .202 attack rate, she also averaged 2.59 digs per set over the course of the 24 match schedule.

UBC also has two players placed on the first team. Fifth year setter Alessandra Gentile and first year outside Kiera Van Ryk not only made the all-rookie team but was also a first team all-star.

Game one is tonight with game two tomorrow and if necessary the third and deciding game will be played Sunday.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Just Posted

Feature Friday: The rats have moved in

Destructive rodents have hitchhiked across the Interior from Lower Mainland

Groundbreaking for major Kelowna development

Mission Group breaks ground on ELLA as Kelowna begins new era

Kelowna casino re-opens under new name

Playtime Casino Kelowna underwent a $3.6 million refurbishing and re-branding

Goose cull alarms West Kelowna woman

Local woman calls for change in cull practices

UPDATE: Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

Your March 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Car plunges 25 feet from East Vancouver parkade

Police said a 79-year-old man was badly hurt after driving his car through a fence

All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

The coastal city will be on a backup generator until BC Hydro can make repairs

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Snowfall warning from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Most Read