UBCO Heat volleyball have their postponed games rescheduled for February (Photo credit - Conan Shing Photography)

UBCO Heat volleyball have their postponed games rescheduled for February (Photo credit - Conan Shing Photography)

UBCO Volleyball postponed games rescheduled for February

Both the men and the women had six games delayed total in January

After being postponed early in January, the UBCO department of athletics and recreation announced on Tuesday (Jan. 25) that six UBCO Heat volleyball games have been rescheduled.

The women’s missed out on two games last weekend (Jan. 21 and 22) against the Trinity Western Spartans. They have been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. in Langley.

Both the women and the men had two games each postponed on Jan. 14 and 15 against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades. All four games have been pushed back to Sunday, Feb. 20 and Monday, Feb. 21. On Sunday, the men will play at 4 p.m. followed by the women at 6 p.m. Monday’s game times are 1 p.m. for the men and 3 p.m. for the women. This will mark a stretch of four games in four days for both Heat teams.

Every single UBCO Heat is available to watch at Canadawest.tv.

READ MORE: UBCO basketball splits, men’s volleyball falls short and Chiefs win on Friday night

READ MORE: UBCO men’s volleyball welcomes 5 new recruits, including 3 KSS Owls

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsUBCO HeatVolleyball

Previous story
Vernon Vipers solve Centennials in shootout
Next story
Vancouver Canucks name Penguins AGM Patrik Allvin general manager

Just Posted

BC Transit is rolling out a new electronic fare gathering system, and buses in Vernon, Kelowna and the North and South Okanagan Connectors are included in the program. (Black Press file photo)
BC Transit stepping on board with electronic fare collection

UBCO Heat volleyball have their postponed games rescheduled for February (Photo credit - Conan Shing Photography)
UBCO Volleyball postponed games rescheduled for February

Colton Dach has two assists in the win over Victoria on Tuesday night (Photo credit - Steve Dunsmoor)
Rockets win 7th straight game against Victoria, 4-3 in the shootout

(Photo/Pixabay)
Okanagan tech company helping men manage mental health