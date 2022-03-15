UBCO women’s volleyball season comes to an end

Alberta and Trinity Western advance to the final four

The season came to an end for the UBCO Heat women’s volleyball team over the weekend.

After a loss on Friday night to the number-one ranked Trinity Western Spartans, the Heat needed to a win on Saturday to keep their season alive. In a fierce battle, they lost in straight sets (19-25, 22-25, 21-25) to the number-five University of Alberta Pandas.

“Alberta played really well, they executed very well,” said Heat head coach Steve Manuel. “Our exhausted team put everything they had out there but just didn’t quite have enough to be able to get it done.”

It was the Heat’s 11th match in 22 days.

The end of the season means the end of a couple careers. Graduating seniors Sadie Taylor-Parks of Kelowna and Sara McCreary from Edmonton wore the blue, yellow, and white for the last time.

“Both Sadie and Kenzie, having played with our junior heat program, they’ve been members of our team for eight or nine years now so we’re really going to miss them,” said Manuel on the loss of the two local products from his program. “They’ve put everything into it. I mean, Sadie went out there, doing all that she can on the floor and getting her team amped up to play and making key plays all the time.”

Senior Mackenzie Wallace from Lake Country never played in the 2021-22 season due to an injury.

The Heat finished the regular season with an .500 record of 8-8.

