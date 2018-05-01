Unbeaten Sun Devils take two from Vernon

Kelowna leads B.C. 18U AAA baseball league with 9-0 record

The Kelowna Sun Devils continue to ride along in cruise control atop the B.C. 18U AAA baseball league.

The defending provincial champs remain undefeated (9-0) after a doubleheader sweep of the Vernon Canadians on Sunday.

Ethan Soroka led the offense with two singles, an RBI and three stolen bases.

In Game 2, Soroka threw a one-hitter over 4 2/3 with four strikeouts for his second victory of the year. Ringness-Law paced the offense with two hits, five RBIs and four stolen bases. Dreyton Nelmes went 3-for-4, Matt Fuchs collected a pair of hits and Brady Renneberg hit a two-run homerun in the fourth inning to seal the victory.

“The boys played well, took advantage of opportunities and put the ball in play,” said Sun Devils head coach Rob Law. “It is early but the boys are headed in the right direction.”

Next up for the Sun Devils is the UCT High School Invitational this weekend in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Kelowna’s next league action is Wednesday, May 9 at Edith Gay Park against their namesakes, the COMBA Sun Devils.

COMBA Sun Devils…

The COMBA squad split two games Saturday with the Vernon Canadians, losing 7-5 then winning 11-10 in extra innings.

The Sun Devils, now 3-4 in their inaugural season at the 18U AAA level, will visit the North Island Cubs this weekend for a pair of doubleheaders.

