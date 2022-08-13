Undefeated teams battle it out at Okanagan Sun home opener

Kick off is at 7 p.m. at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl

The Okanagan Sun will be playing in front of their home crowd today (Aug. 13) for the first time this season.

After starting the British Columbia Football Confernece (BCFC) season with two road wins and a bye week, the Sun are in action as they welcome the Westshore Rebels to town.

It’s a battle of the remaining undefeated teams as Westshore is 3-0 on the season.

“We have a very veteran crew, they’re coming together quite strong,” said Sun head coach Travis Miller. “They’re playing the way we want them to be playing. As for Westshore this weekend, we need to match their intensity and play up to their level”.

Through the first two games of the season, Sun quarterback Dominic Britton has thrown for 600 yards on 34 completions with two touchdowns. As a team, they’ve scored 70 points and have only allowed 26 this season.

The Sun will be wearing new ‘retro-themed’ brown jerseys for their home opener.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl. Tickets are available online and in-person and children 12 and under get in free. The game is also available to listen to on AM1150 or to watch on Telus channel 1999.

