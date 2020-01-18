Undermanned Rockets come close in 1st game of road-trip with 3-2 loss to Silvertips

Without almost 10 regular starters the Kelowna Rockets battled to a 3-2 loss to one of the best U.S. teams in the Western Hockey League Friday night.

Kelowna started a three-game road-trip against the Everett Silvertips and though they were without captain Nolan Foote, as well as star forwards Kyle Topping and Liam Kindree, the Rockets played a hard-fought game in the loss.

The Rockets got the scoring started in the first with a power-play goal from Jake Lee, his fourth of the season.

Everett came back in the second and took a 2-1 lead going into the third period. Kelowna’s Jonas Peterek, who was acquired at the recent trade deadline, tied the game up for the Rockets in the final period but the Silvertips came back to take the 3-2 lead with just over 10 minutes left to play in the final frame.

Kelowna was also without defencemen Sean Comrie (injury)and Kaeden Korczak (suspension), as well as injured forwards Trevor Wong and Mark Liwiski. Rockets affilaited players Jarod Newell, Rilen Kovacevic, Dylan Wightman, Noah Dorey and goalie Cole Tisdale dressed in place for the injured Rockets.

Wightman made his WHL debut Friday night.

Cole Schwebius got the start for the injured Roman Basran and made 33 saves.

The Rockets continue the road-trip Saturday night with back-to-back games against the Portland Winterhawks.

