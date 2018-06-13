United teams battle for league titles

Kelowna United/Junior Heat clubs are in Penticton this weekend for the TOYSL finals.

Kelowna United/Junior Heat teams hope to put their best foot forward during the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League finals this weekend in Penticton.

Boys and girls clubs will compete in the U13 to U18 divisions in preparation for next month’s Provincial B championships.

Plays runs from Thursday through the weekend, with the finals in all divisions to be played Sunday at King’s Park.

Meanwhile, in the final weekend of TOYSL league play:

• U14 boys

Kelowna United played to a 1-1 draw with Kamloops.

Both teams played hard with Kamloops scoring first off a free kick in the first half. Kelowna came back in the second half with an excellent pass from Ethan Warnes to Riley Woolfall who scored on a swerving shot from 30 yards out to even the score. Both teams had a few more good chances but could not find the back of the net.

• U13 girls

The KU/Junior Heat finished off the regular season with a perfect 10-0 thanks to two more victories.

In the first game Saturday at the Parkinson pitch, KU/Junior Heat defeated Kelowna United 2-0. Goals from Emma Uhrich and Logan Haiworonsky provided the offence with Ashtyn Clarke and Kelsi Nelson backstopping the defensive shutout.

In their finale, KU/Junior Heat defeated Kamloops 4-1. The Kelowna girls were led by Sophia Clancy and Sarah Donick with two goals apiece, along with strong midfield play from Athina Merckx and Avery Keating.

• U12 girls

The Kelowna United (Warriors) were one shot of a full squad but playaed a strong game in Penticton. Liv Willoughby scored three goals, while Emma Geddes netted two. Ayla Mulleny posted a clean sheet in the Kelowna goal.

In Game 2, the Warriors used their speed and passing to their advantage against Kamloops. Liv Willoughby scored twice, with Kate MacPherson and Anna Thornsteinson scoring singles.

• U11 boys

Kelowa United (Martin) played a pair of games against Vernon teams. In the first match against Vernon 1, goals scored by Lucas Image, Liam Gallagher and Yuvnaaz Sandhu, with assists by Seth Brown and Liam Gallagher. Griffin Brown and Blaise Lownsbrough both played strong games.The keepers were Liam Gallagher and Will Ainley.

In their second game vs Vernon 2, Myden Collins andKai Rodgers were both forces to be reckond with. Yuvnaaz Sanhdu scored on an assist from Liam Gallagher. Will Bodenstab and Blaise Lownsbrough shared the goalkeeping duties.

