University teams prepare for 2nd annual Kalamalka Bowl in Greater Vernon

The UBC Thunderbirds will be defending their title against the Alberta Golden Bears

Former Vernon Panthers standouts Braden Khun Khun of the UBC Thunderbirds (left) and Joe Murphy of the Alberta Golden Bears (right) will take part in the second annual Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian University exhibition football game between the two Canada West rivals. The game is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. Game sponsor Kal Tire is represented by Ryan Paulson (centre). (Contributed)

Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Kalamalka Bowl.

The UBC Thunderbirds, who last year defeated the University of Calgary Dinos in the inaugural game, will be battling the University of Alberta Golden Bears in the Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

The game takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Former BC Lion Angus Reid, who played 13 years with the team, will be the keynote speaker at the pre-game breakfast.

Reid will address both the Thunderbirds and Golden Bears, many of whom who have goals of playing professional football.

“It’s a great privilege and honour to be able to share experiences I’ve had and wisdom I’ve gained over a lifetime in football with these college athletes,” said Reid. “Football is such a great way for these young men to get prepared for life, and it’s so important to remind them of how special and important what they are choosing to do with their young lives really is.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, youth football camps will take place, where youth from all ages will have a chance to train with university players and coaches.

You can purchase tickets to the game and camps at kalbowl.com. Bleacher seating is $30 while general admission is $12. A general admission ticket allows access to the game without seating.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

Football

