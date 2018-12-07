Erik Gardiner celebrates a goal against the Tri-City Americans. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Updates in the Kelowna sports world

Rockets, Canada Games, Sun and more updates

An update and look-ahead in the Kelowna sports realm.

The Rockets look for another win on home ice against the Victoria Royals in their last home game until Dec. 29. More details can be found here. And full highlights from the Nov. 23 win against the Royals is below.

KSS Owls made history last week with the junior varsity football team winning provincial championships. Read more from Owls QB and Coach here.

Some local talent have been called up to compete in the Canada Games in Februrary. Find out which Rockets prospects are heading to Red Deer here.

The Okanagan Sun football club has brought on local legend Lawrence Nagy as general manager. More information can be found here. (Correction for video: Nagy won championships in 1988 and 2000).

And the UBCO Heat men’s and women’s basketball seasons continues.

