Upset City: Kelowna Rocket Szturc helps Czechia past USA

It’s the upset of the tournament – Kelowna Rocket Gabriel Szturc and Team Czechia beat the United States last night (Aug. 17).
In the win-or-go-home quarterfinal game of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, the underdog Czechia team doubled up on the United States 4-2. Going into the game, the United States was 4-0 in the tournament.
🇨🇿 CZECHIA UPSETS 🇺🇸 USA TO ADVANCE TO THE SEMIFINAL#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/TAeghKjjFw
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 18, 2022
Szturc didn’t factor in the scoring, but recorded a shot on goal.
Gabby and Czechia are movin' on at the #WorldJuniors!
🇨🇿 shocked the US last night in their quarter-final matchup, downing them 4-2. Gabriel Szturc posted a shot on goal through 18:22 of ice time.
They face Canada next in the semifinal tomorrow at 1:00 pm PT.
📸 Martin Voltr pic.twitter.com/1ljKUS9VgY
— Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) August 18, 2022
The task doesn’t get any easier for Sztruc and Czechia as they take on Team Canada in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. Puck drop is set for 1p.m. Pacific.
