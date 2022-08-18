Kelowna Rocket Gabriel Szturc and team Czechia are off to the semifinals of the IIHF World Junior Championships (Photo - Martin Voltr/@kelowna_rockets - Twitter)

Kelowna Rocket Gabriel Szturc and team Czechia are off to the semifinals of the IIHF World Junior Championships (Photo - Martin Voltr/@kelowna_rockets - Twitter)

Upset City: Kelowna Rocket Szturc helps Czechia past USA

Szturc and Czechia take on Canada in the semifinals

It’s the upset of the tournament – Kelowna Rocket Gabriel Szturc and Team Czechia beat the United States last night (Aug. 17).

In the win-or-go-home quarterfinal game of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, the underdog Czechia team doubled up on the United States 4-2. Going into the game, the United States was 4-0 in the tournament.

Szturc didn’t factor in the scoring, but recorded a shot on goal.

The task doesn’t get any easier for Sztruc and Czechia as they take on Team Canada in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. Puck drop is set for 1p.m. Pacific.

