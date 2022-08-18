Upset City: Kelowna Rocket Szturc helps Czechia past USA

Szturc and Czechia take on Canada in the semifinals

Kelowna Rocket Gabriel Szturc and team Czechia are off to the semifinals of the IIHF World Junior Championships (Photo - Martin Voltr/@kelowna_rockets - Twitter)

It’s the upset of the tournament – Kelowna Rocket Gabriel Szturc and Team Czechia beat the United States last night (Aug. 17).

In the win-or-go-home quarterfinal game of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, the underdog Czechia team doubled up on the United States 4-2. Going into the game, the United States was 4-0 in the tournament.

🇨🇿 CZECHIA UPSETS 🇺🇸 USA TO ADVANCE TO THE SEMIFINAL#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/TAeghKjjFw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 18, 2022

Szturc didn’t factor in the scoring, but recorded a shot on goal.

Gabby and Czechia are movin' on at the #WorldJuniors! 🇨🇿 shocked the US last night in their quarter-final matchup, downing them 4-2. Gabriel Szturc posted a shot on goal through 18:22 of ice time. They face Canada next in the semifinal tomorrow at 1:00 pm PT. 📸 Martin Voltr pic.twitter.com/1ljKUS9VgY — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) August 18, 2022

The task doesn’t get any easier for Sztruc and Czechia as they take on Team Canada in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. Puck drop is set for 1p.m. Pacific.

