Vancouver Canucks put veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers

He may head to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League

The Vancouver Canucks have placed veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers, the club announced Monday.

Gagner, 29, signed with Vancouver as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2017, agreeing to a three-year, US$9.45-million contract.

The native of London, Ont., was coming off a career-high 50-point season with Columbus Blue Jackets, but mustered just 10 goals and 21 assists in 2017-18 with the Canucks.

READ MORE: Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season

READ MORE: Canucks 1 of 4 Canadian NHL teams without captain

In 770 career games with the Canucks, Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers, Gagner has 152 goals and 281 assists.

If he clears waivers, the sixth overall pick by Edmonton at 2007 NHL draft will be assigned to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

The Canucks also announced Monday that forward Darren Archibald has to be put on waivers.

The Canadian Press

