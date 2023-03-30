Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic returning to Penticton in 2023, 2024

Tournament will feature Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and is expected to be played from Sept. 15 to 18

The Vancouver Canucks top prospects finished the 2022 Young Stars Classic with a 2-1 record. The team is bringing the tournament back to Penticton in 2023 and 2024. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Some of the NHL’s brightest stars are coming to Penticton this fall and next year, too.

The Vancouver Canucks announced Thursday, March, 30, that the annual Young Stars Classic rookie tournament will return to Penticton for the next two seasons. Games are expected to be played at the South Okanagan Centre from Sept. 15 to 18.

“The Young Stars Classic is a key event for the Vancouver Canucks organization and one that we are extremely proud to be hosting again in Penticton for the next two years,” said Jim Rutherford, the team’s president of hockey operations.

“The tournament provides a great opportunity for similar-aged prospects to play and practice in a competitive environment, in front of thousands of fans. This is an important event on our hockey calendar and we, along with all the other teams participating, look forward to bringing another exciting tournament to the South Okanagan Events Centre.”

The Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets are confirmed to be part of the mid-September tournament in 2023 and 2024.

From Connor McDavid to Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson, some of the NHL’s stars of today have appeared in Penticton for the annual showcase since its inception in 2010.

The Pentiction-hosted Young Stars Classic in 2022 featured the Canucks’ Nils Åman, Jakob Pelletier from the Flames, Oilers’ Dylan Holloway and Jets forward Cole Perfetti.

Prospects from pacific rivals San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks have also appeared at the tournament in years past.

This year will mark the 10th annual edition of the showcase.

Ticket information will also be announced at a later date.

