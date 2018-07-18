Vancouver Canucks young stars defenceman Cole Candella dives to grab this puck to prevent what would have been the tying goal by the Winnipeg Jets in a 2017 Canucks Young Stars Classic game at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. Western News staff

Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tickets available soon

Top prospects from the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets will battle in Penticton

The format has changed but organizers said the excitement will still be there for the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic this September in Penticton.

Tickets to watch the top prospects from the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets battle against each other and U Sports teams from the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and University of Alberta Golden Bears go on sale July 27 at 10 a.m.

“The Young Stars Classic is a fantastic tournament and the City of Penticton does a tremendous job as host,” said Trevor Linden, Canucks president of hockey operations. “While the format and participating teams has changed, fans can still expect a lot of excitement and a high level of competition from both top prospects and elite university programs.”

Canucks and Jets prospects expected to participate in the tournament include: Vancouver Canucks – Elias Pettersson, Jonathan Dahlen, Olli Juolevi, Adam Gaudette, Kole Lind and Michael DiPietro and from the Winnipeg Jets – Kristian Vesalainen, Logan Stanley, Michael Spacek, Jansen Harkins, Luke Green and Mikhail Berdin.

“We are excited to be starting our season in Penticton against the defending U Sports Champion University of Alberta Golden Bears,” said Sven Butenschon, head coach, UBC Thunderbirds. “With a strong Golden Bear and Thunderbird alumni following in the Okanagan, we are expecting a great atmosphere for these competitive, high-caliber games.”

Full tournament rosters and information will be posted on canucks.com/youngstars and SOEC.ca as they become available. Please note rosters are subject to change.

The four game packages are $35 (plus applicable fees) and ice level VIP packages are $155 (plus applicable fees) and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m. Packages will be available for purchase online at ValleyFirstTix.com, by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC. For complete package details please visit SOEC.ca. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

This year’s off-ice festivities include a Minor Hockey Day featuring a Party on the Plaza with games, food, music, entertainment and skills development camps for B.C. minor hockey players.

