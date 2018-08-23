The West Kelowna Warriors and Penticton Vees faced off in BCHL preseason action on Wednesday. Submitted photo

Vees defeat Warriors in BCHL preseason action

Penticton Vees defeat the West Kelowna Warriors in 3-1 as BCHL preseason action opens

The BCHL preseason games started for the Penticton Vees and West Kelowna Warriors on Wednesday, with the Vees beating the Warriors 3-1.

The opening goal of the game came off the stick of Vees forward Finn Halladay as he cut around a defenceman coming down the left wing before jamming the puck past the Warriors goalie Berk Berkeliev.

Nearly six minutes into the third, Henri Schreifels extended the Vees lead by backhanding a loose puck near the crease past Berkliev.

The Warriors answered back quickly however, when Cole Wyatt scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway just over a minute later. A pass from Keegan McDowell in his own end to spot Wyatt streaking down the right side for a break and tucked the puck through the legs of Thornton to get the Warriors within a goal at 2-1 with 13:01 remaining in the game.

Penticton made a goaltending change with 7:26 to go in the second as Ethan Lahmon finished with 17 saves in goal. Kolby Thornton took over in the crease.

Despite the power plays in the Warriors favour six to three, the Vees would hold onto their one-goal lead until the final minute when Ryan Green hit the empty net to seal the win. The final shots were 26-25 West Kelowna.

The next game action for the Vees is Friday night for the annual Peaches Cup instrasquad game at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. and admission is free. The Vees will then host the Warriors on Aug. 29 at the SOEC. The game will start at 7 p.m.

The Warriors have a home-and-home coming up this weekend, hosting the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Royal LePage Place on Friday before shifting to Shaw Centre on Saturday. Both games are scheduled to being at 7 p.m.

