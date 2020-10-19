Vees remain undefeated after pair of victories against Warriors

Warriors goaltender Jay Thomson was under siege all night as the Vees put up over 40 shots on the third-string goaltender Saturday night. (Tami Quan Photography)

The West Kelowna Warriors were in Penticton Saturday night, looking to rebound from a 7-3 loss and strip the Vees of their undefeated start to the Okanagan Cup.

Before the halfway mark of the first, Jackson Niedermayer would pot one on a set up by his brother Joshua and Matteo Costantini to give the Vees the lead.

Constantini, who was recently selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2020 NHL entry draft, continued the offence for the Vees, capitalizing on a set up by Owen Murray for his fourth goal of the tournament.

The flood gates would open up for the Vees in the second. Stefano Bottini’s first of the season was followed by a tally by Finlay Williams to put the Vees up by four. Then, Ryan Upson would quickly follow up on Williams’ efforts just 2:19 later. Bottini would add to his point total chipping in on the lone assist.

The Vees would finish up their offensive output just after the midway point of the third. Devlin O’Brien would sneak a shot, short side to extend the Vees lead to 6-0. Yaniv Perets stood strong in net for Penticton, turning away all 29 shots he faced.

The Warriors are back in action next week when they take on the Vernon Vipers. The first of a two-game set goes Friday night at Kal Tire Place. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Warriors fans can enjoy the game on the Shaw Spotlight channel as well as HockeyTV and Mixlr.

