Velocity stop Adrenaline

Rachel Snobelen and Jordyn Topping combined for a five-hitter as the Vernon UniFirst Velocity upended the Kelowna Adrenaline 6-4 in Pee Wee U14 girls fastball play Tuesday night at Grahame Park.

Right fielder River Taylor smacked a single in her lone plate appearance and threw out a runner at first base from left field.

Said Velocity coach Rachel Snobelen:“We are right on track for our District playdowns in two weeks. Defence, batting and pitching are getting better with every game.”

The H&L Glass Velocity bowed 14-13 to the Penticton Power in U16 girls played Wednesday night at High Noon Park in Kelowna.

Ashleigh Davoren struck out two in the first inning and Camryn Beer delivered a two-run triple for H&L. Samara Gaddes made it look easy deep in left field with a great catch and Asia Graham started off the second inning with a home run to the fence. Janessa Barker made a great tag on the lead runner on third and Hannah McMoran laid out a sweet double, in the third.

The Velocity lost 14-13 to the Enderby Storm and fell 11-10 to Summerland in U16 girls play Sunday.

Highlights in Game 1 included a triple from Jaden Scott deep to centre field followed by a steal home and a tag out by catcher Jessica Sherbinin at home.

Against Summerland, Taylor Topping cranked a triple in the first inning and Hannah McMorran made a sweet tag at second base in the second inning. Defensively, catcher Topping tagged a would-be-homer out at home in the third and Topping and pitcher Gaddes combined for a great play to tag out a runner at first in the fourth.