Vernon accountants slip past Interior Beverages

A late second half marker from a goalmouth scrambled lifted Vernon Bosman Accounting to a 2-1 win over Interior Beverages FC in Capri Insurance Okanagan Oldtimers Soccer League action.

In a very physical game, Bosman organized a solid defence to allow very few opportunities for forwards on Interior Beverages FC to get clear shots on net.

Bosman opened the scoring with a breakaway run from the man they called “Magic Mike.” They had an opportunity to go ahead by a second goal with a penalty shot, but David Gadd was up to the challenge and kept the game close. Interior Beverages tied it up with a penalty shot of their own. Yogi Kongsdorf came up with the big save, but could not stop Dave Short from finishing on the rebound.

In the second half, both sides had opportunities, but Bosman’s was successful in converting a scramble in the goal mouth.

Elsewhere:

MISSION CLEANERS 2 VERNON KAL TIRE 1

In what was an entertaining game, Cleaners got off to a great start when a deflected cross led to an unfortunate own goal. The second goal came off a great shot by Morgan Marrs sailing into the top corner.

Kal Tire missed a few key players but managed to up the pressure and were rewarded when a nice cross by John Orton was headed into the far corner by Volker Otto. After the break, Kal Tire dominated possession and got a few chances but could not get past the stubborn Cleaners defence and their athletic goalie. Cleaners had a few more chances themselves on break-aways only to be stopped by goalie Mike Moorlag.

MABUI 2 BRANDT’S CREEK 1

Brandt’s Creek opened the scoring but a penalty just before half tied the game. Despite the efforts, Brandt’s could not put another in the net. Mabui would seal the deal with one more goal.

BROWN BENEFITS 10 R&B RENTED MULES 0

Tim Austen led the way with four goals. Tim Goward and Mike Penninga both chipped in with two goals each and evergreen call-ups Darryl Hazell and Colin Burton added singles. A game played in good spirit and well officiated!

REAL JVL 1 MIND SMART UNITED 1

On a warm, early summer night, Real JVL and Mind Smart met for the first time this season. It was a close contest start to finish. JVL opened strong and were disappointed to fall behind early when Devin Rubadeau pounced on a ball lobbed into the box and opened the scoring at about 10 minutes in.

JVL kept pressing and were rewarded at the 40 minute mark when Scott Davis muscled by the Mind Smart defence and tied the game. The second half afforded both teams some scoring opportunities but stalwart defending and great keeping for both teams led to the final 1-1 score. A particular thanks to the nice guys at Mind Smart for joining in the Chili Dog by Donation post-game event to raise funds for three kids of JVL dads who are off to Russia to play soccer in the International Children’s Games.

PENTICTON 5 SOCCER UNITED 0

Goals by Darryl Pace (2), Jon Padgett, Ben Cougny and Ron Dirksen paced Penticton to a win. Steve Hopp with the Shutout, but Soccer Utd goalie made several outstanding saves.



