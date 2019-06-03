Bosman Accounting’s Mark Sladen and Mike Gilman squeeze Interior Beverage’s midfielder Mukh Boparai in O45 soccer action Monday night in Vernon. (Steve Cox - photo)

Vernon accountants slip past Interior Beverages

A late second half marker from a goalmouth scrambled lifted Vernon Bosman Accounting to a 2-1 win over Interior Beverages FC in Capri Insurance Okanagan Oldtimers Soccer League action.

In a very physical game, Bosman organized a solid defence to allow very few opportunities for forwards on Interior Beverages FC to get clear shots on net.

Bosman opened the scoring with a breakaway run from the man they called “Magic Mike.” They had an opportunity to go ahead by a second goal with a penalty shot, but David Gadd was up to the challenge and kept the game close. Interior Beverages tied it up with a penalty shot of their own. Yogi Kongsdorf came up with the big save, but could not stop Dave Short from finishing on the rebound.

In the second half, both sides had opportunities, but Bosman’s was successful in converting a scramble in the goal mouth.

Elsewhere:

MISSION CLEANERS 2 VERNON KAL TIRE 1

In what was an entertaining game, Cleaners got off to a great start when a deflected cross led to an unfortunate own goal. The second goal came off a great shot by Morgan Marrs sailing into the top corner.

Kal Tire missed a few key players but managed to up the pressure and were rewarded when a nice cross by John Orton was headed into the far corner by Volker Otto. After the break, Kal Tire dominated possession and got a few chances but could not get past the stubborn Cleaners defence and their athletic goalie. Cleaners had a few more chances themselves on break-aways only to be stopped by goalie Mike Moorlag.

MABUI 2 BRANDT’S CREEK 1

Brandt’s Creek opened the scoring but a penalty just before half tied the game. Despite the efforts, Brandt’s could not put another in the net. Mabui would seal the deal with one more goal.

BROWN BENEFITS 10 R&B RENTED MULES 0

Tim Austen led the way with four goals. Tim Goward and Mike Penninga both chipped in with two goals each and evergreen call-ups Darryl Hazell and Colin Burton added singles. A game played in good spirit and well officiated!

REAL JVL 1 MIND SMART UNITED 1

On a warm, early summer night, Real JVL and Mind Smart met for the first time this season. It was a close contest start to finish. JVL opened strong and were disappointed to fall behind early when Devin Rubadeau pounced on a ball lobbed into the box and opened the scoring at about 10 minutes in.

JVL kept pressing and were rewarded at the 40 minute mark when Scott Davis muscled by the Mind Smart defence and tied the game. The second half afforded both teams some scoring opportunities but stalwart defending and great keeping for both teams led to the final 1-1 score. A particular thanks to the nice guys at Mind Smart for joining in the Chili Dog by Donation post-game event to raise funds for three kids of JVL dads who are off to Russia to play soccer in the International Children’s Games.

PENTICTON 5 SOCCER UNITED 0

Goals by Darryl Pace (2), Jon Padgett, Ben Cougny and Ron Dirksen paced Penticton to a win. Steve Hopp with the Shutout, but Soccer Utd goalie made several outstanding saves.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna athletes ready for International Children’s Games in Russia
Next story
Summerland golfers compete in league action

Just Posted

Car bursts into flames on Wardlaw Avenue

Wardlaw Avenue near Richter Street is blocked while fire crews are on scene

Intoxicated man wanders into Peachland home

The Kelowna man startled a woman in her home on June 1 about 12:30 a.m.

Kelowna’s Lake Avenue to close for bike lane work

The project should be completed in about four weeks

Kelowna-born director Courtney Paige wraps film after 4-week shoot

‘The Color Rose’ showcases local hot spots and talent

Kelowna Fat Cat Children’s Festival returns to Waterfront Park this weekend

Park closures and parking restrictions will be in effect to accommodate 29th annual event

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Summerland golfers compete in league action

Summerland Ladies Club and Summerland Senior Men’s Club hold regular events

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Homeless Okanagan man protesting bylaw amendment at city hall

A homeless Penticton man is upset about the city’s decision to chain off a section of Nanaimo Square

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Column: Creating living privacy screens

Plants can create private outdoor spaces

Lac La Hache man injured in Shuswap motorcycle collision

Police say rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities

Taxpayer group tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

COLUMN: Bicycles, shopping carts and perceptions

Cycle tourists are welcomed, while the poor among us are scorned

Most Read