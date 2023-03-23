Vernon biathlete to light B.C. Winter Games’ torch

Sierra Munroe joined in torch relay by skier Olivia Lahey of Vernon and Kelowna judoka Jordyn McRoy

Three Okanagan athletes from the host zone will light the B.C. Winter Games torch at tonight’s opening ceremonies at Kal Tire Place.

The trio chosen to run in relay-style are Kelowna judoka Jordyn McRoy, Vernon alpine skier Olivia Lahey and Vernon biathlete Sierra Munroe, all representing Zone 2 Thompson-Okanagan.

Doors to Kal Tire Place open at 5:30 p.m. (general seating, free admission) and the show begins at 7 p.m.

(Video courtesy of inspirekindnessproductions Instagram page)

Munroe will light the ceremonial torch to mark the official beginning of the Greater Vernon Games. She has been skiing since she could walk.

Munroe just returned from Quebec representing B.C. at the biathlon national championships. She was an alternate at this years Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island for biathlon, and competed last summer in rowing at the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George. Munroe will compete at home this weekend at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.

“I’m very excited to be racing on home snow and I wish everyone good luck this weekend,” said Munroe.

Lahey, 14, started skiing at age two and was racing at six.

She is with the Vernon Ski Club and her favorite discipline is slalom. In the off-season Lahey plays fastpitch softball, her favourite position being catcher. Her biggest ski accomplishment was winning provincials in slalom last season at Grouse Mountain.

The huge mac-and-cheese-with-bacon lover is looking forward to making new friends.

“I want to say thank you to my VSC coaches and teammates for their support and creating a fun team atmosphere,” she said.

McRoy represents judo from the Kelowna Club. She is a Brown belt and participated in Nationals in 2022. McRoy is also a certified assistant coach for the Little Samurai class.

The sport of judo will also be represented by Lake Country athlete Mitchell Robertson. He has been chosen to read the athletes oath at opening ceremonies.

Around 900 of the province’s top young athletes are in Greater Vernon for the opening of the BC Winter Games and the chance to compete in 15 sports.

“These Games bring people together and strengthen community connections, while also generating significant benefits to local businesses,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our government is proud to continue to support the B.C. Games Society, and we are committed to encouraging B.C. athletes on their journey from the playing field to the podium, or wherever they go next.”

The 2022 BC Winter Games were originally scheduled to take place in February of 2022 before organizers decided to postpone to 2023 due to several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding and wildfires in many parts of the province.

The official name of the event remains the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games.

The Games are set to have a positive and lasting impact on Greater Vernon. The extended community has come together with the strength of more than 1,500 volunteers helping to put on the Games.

“We are ready and thrilled to be welcoming B.C.’s top athletes, coaches and officials to Greater Vernon,” said Nicky Dunlop, president of the Greater Vernon BC Winter Games. “The way that our community has rallied around these Games to deliver an exceptional experience for the athletes has been amazing, and we can’t wait to kick off this celebration of sport.”

Greater Vernon hosted successful BC Winter Games in 1992 and 2012, as well as the 1982 BC Summer Games. The community is well-known for hosting major events including the 2014 RBC Cup, Canada’s National Junior A Hockey Championships and the 2011 Cross Country Skiing World Masters Cup.

Fifteen authentic sport pictograms have been created representing each sport in the 2022 BC Winter Games. Artist David Wilson Sookinakin is a Syilx Okanagan Nation artist and a member of the Okanagan Indian Band. The pictograms are created from the evolution of Wilson’s Interior Salish ancestry using linear artform and symbolism while carrying the unique spirit of each sport in the Games.

READ MORE: Let the (Greater Vernon) B.C. Winter Games begin

READ MORE: New name, same cheesy goodness at North Okanagan festival

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesKelownaLake CountryVernon