Vernon coach helps Penticton/Kamloops club slide out silver medal game

Jim Cotter advises Team Brown on their next move during the BC Championships women’s final Jan. 15, 2023. (Curl BC video still)

Coach Jim Cotter, of Vernon, guided Team Corryn Brown (Kamloops and Penticton curling clubs) into the finals and a silver finish for the 2023 BC Scotties Championship.

Brown was knocked out by Team Clancy Grandy (Vancouver) following some prior high-scoring affairs between the two.

Team Brown struggled in the first two ends, allowing Team Grandy to steal three points. However, similar to the Page 1v2 game, Team Brown found a way to bounce back and score five points in the third end to go up 5-3. Team Grandy was forced to one point in the fourth end and posted another steal in the fifth end to head into the break in a tied game.

At the beginning of the second half, Team Grandy was slightly outplaying Team Brown, who was forced to one in the sixth end. Team Grandy used a clean seventh end to secure a deuce to go up 7-6. It was a short-lived lead, with Team Brown making a precise tap back to get a deuce right back. In the ninth end, Team Grandy was able to get their two points to put them up by a point heading into the last end. Team Brown, being down 8-9, played a careful tenth end. They used their time out to call on the expertise of their coach, Jim Cotter. With a couple key misses, Team Brown was left with a shot for the single to trigger the extra end.

After a quick break, the teams were back on the ice for the extra end. It wasn’t clear who the winner was until Team Brown threw their last rock. The rock didn’t quite curl enough, and Team Grandy was sitting the one they needed to win the game and the 2023 BC Scotties Women’s title.

Team Grandy will go on to represent Team BC at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Curling Championships in Kamloops Feb. 17-26.

Team Jacques Gauthier, of the Victoria Curling Club, are the new provincial men’s champions moving on to the 2023 Tim Horton’s Brier in London, ON from March 3-12.

READ MORE: Vernon skip bows in B.C. men’s curling final

READ MORE: Kamloops schools battle in Vernon basketball final

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

curlingPentictonVernon