Vernon golfer in top-50 at PGA Tour Canada event

A 3-over-par round of 73 cost Vernon’s Matthew Kreutz a top-25 finish at the PGA Tour Canada’s season-opening event, the Royal Beach Victoria Open at the Uplands Golf Club.

Kreutz fell 24 spots after the final round 73 to end up in a tie for 46th place with a four-day total of 276. He was 12 shots back of the winner, Scott Stevens, who defeated fellow American Jake Knapp on the third playoff hole for the victory.

Kreutz had rounds of 68-67-68-73 to finish at 4-under-par. He was one of 13 Canadians to make the 36-hole cut.

Top Canadian was Joey Savoie of Quebec, who finished fourth at 266, missing the playoff by two shots.

Bryce Barker of Vernon did not make the cut after rounds of 69-73 to finish at +2 142. Barker and Kreutz got into the field by grabbing two of seven Monday qualifying spots on May 30.

The PGA Tour Canada resumes June 16-19 in Alberta for the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton.

UBCO women golfers make history

For the first time in their history, the UBCO women’s golf team has won a national medal.

Through the four-round 2022 Golf Canada Canadian University/College Championship last week, the team finished third in the country to win the bronze medal in just their second-ever appearance in the event.

“I’m so happy to see the girls band together over the five days and bring home a bronze medal,” said Heat head coach Clay Stothers. “The exciting part for us is this is just the beginning. All four of our golfers who competed are in their first or second year of eligibility so we have a very bright future.”

As individual results go, all four golfers on the team finished in the top-17 in the tournament, led by freshman Emily Cornwall. After she struggled in the first round, she shot 80-78-78 to finish tied for 11th.

The Heat’s three remaining golfers, Kendra Jones-Munk of Vernon, Hanna Chan of Hong Kong, and Kayleigh Trowman, of Tamworth, England, finished 15th, 16th and 17th respectively in the individual standings.

Jones-Munk finished at 33-over par 321 while Chan, who was a last-minute replacement for veteran Rebecca Reitsma of Kelowna, B.C., finished 16th at 35-over 323. Trowman rounded out the UBCO golfers at 39-over 327.

The UBC Thunderbirds won the gold medal for the fifth-straight year.

